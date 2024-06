A snippet from Bank of America previewing the economic growth data due from Australia on Wednesday, 5 June 2024 at 11.30 am Sydney time (0130 GMT, 2130 US Eastern time):

BoA expecting 0.1% q/q & 1.1% y/y

GDP should continue to signal weakness, subdued growth

the components of growth are mixed

household sector is expected to have remained weak in Q1

