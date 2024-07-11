Bank of Korea comments on their policy decision today:

Will maintain restrictive policy stance for sufficient period of time

Will examine the timing of a rate cut

Economy to continue moderate growth

To monitor trend of slowing inflation

To assess trade-off between policy variables, such as growth and financial stability

Growth temporarily weaken in q2

Gdp growth in line with earlier forecast

Drops phrase 'upside risks to inflation forecasts have increased' in policy statement

Inflation could be slower than forecast

Core inflation seen consistent with earlier forecast

Inflation will gradually converge on the target level

Earlier: