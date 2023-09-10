Japan media, Yomiuri:

The Bank of Japan has entered a phase of reducing monetary easing. In an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun, BOJ Gov. Kazuo Ueda described the monetary policy modification decided in July as “a mechanism to change the balance between the effects and side effects” of monetary easing measures. The focus will now be on “a quiet exit,” which the BOJ is seeking to avoid significant impact on the market.

USD/JPY is a big figure lower than late Friday in very, very early Asia .... circa 146.90 in SUPER THIN liquidity trade