Bank of Japan Governor Ueda says inflation is dropping back at a rapid pace

the recent recession in Japan follows previous strong quarters

Japan's economy will continue recovering gradually

Japan firms' capex plan is strong, which likely to be implemented eventually

Japan's economy not yet in situation where sustained achievement of 2% inflation can be foreseen

In judging whether sustained achievement of 2% inflation target can be foreseen, this year's annual wage negotiation outcome is key

Compared with when we announced our january report, labor unions have demanded wage growth higher than last year, big firms seem keen to hike wages

Want to look at collective outcome of wage talks, as well as hearings we conduct on firms