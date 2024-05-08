Ueda is in the Diet, taking questions.

Says monetary policy is aimed at impacting inflation, not the yen rate

will examine the impact of movement of the yen on the economy

FX moves could have a big impact on the economy and prices, and so the impact of FX volatility could be bigger than in the past

BOJ does not seek to directly control FX rates with monetary policy

FX moves are among various factors that affect the economy and prices

weak yen pushes up import costs, has an impact on the the economy in other ways, such as via demand

the Bank of Japan may need to respond via monetary policy if such impact for yen moves affects trend inflation

we expect trend inflation to gradually head towards 2%

We will adjust monetary policy as appropriate if trend inflation heads toward 2% as we project, or if we see risk of inflation overshooting our forecast

USD/JPY is little changed after Ueda, and Suzuki a bit earlier. Circa 154.75.