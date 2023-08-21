Barclays on US Treasuries, say that despite the selloff already that have pushed 10- and 30-year yields to their highest levels since 2007 and 2011 "yields are not stretched".

Higher rates are being driven by:

data showing a resilient U.S. economy

Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecasting model projecting real gross domestic product growth that could come in at 5.8% for Q3

the minutes last week from the FOMC's most recent meeting revealed the possibility of more interest rate hikes to come

higher real (inflation-adjusted) yields

Barclays point out "building stress" in the options market indicating that "investors are getting worried about a large further selloff"

And question if the Fed is done:

"An economy growng above trend, potentially even accelerating, despite the tightening of policy, calls into question whether monetary policy is even tight"

10 year Treasury yields