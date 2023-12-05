BlackRock Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income Rick Rieder was interviewed on CNBC, some of his main points:

Inflation is coming down, the data is clear on inflation

The narrative of the economy falling off a cliff, that we're moving to a recession and the Feds have to start cutting, we are facing a cut in January ... is absurd. I don't believe we're going into a significant recession.

economy ... I think we are moderating from a period of extraordinary growth.We are normalizing from what is extraordinary monetary and fiscal policy and we are just normalizing. Next, year we've got real GDP running at about one and a half with inflation running about two and a half. that is a normal economy.

(Federal Reserve) I think they are done (hiking rates)

fund rate ... the real rate is too high

I think the Fed has got to start cutting

I think the market is ahead of itself in March ... that is over the top. But I think in May, June they'll start cutting ... start doing something like 25 basis cuts to get the real rate down to what is a level that, by the way, would be restrictive. It is too restrictive today.