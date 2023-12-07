Bank of Japan Governor Ueda (bolding is mine):

Japan's economy to continue recovering moderately, supported mainly by accommodative financial conditions and effects of economic stimulus measures

Uncertainty over japan's economy extremely high

Closely watching the impact of financial, forex markets on the Japanese economy, prices

Will patiently continue monetary easing under YCC to support economic activity, cycle of wage growth

We have not yet reached a situation in which we can achieve price target sustainably and stably and with sufficient certainty

more to come

"Sustainable" & "stable" in regards to hitting the inflation target we've heard over and over again from Bank of Japan officials. Ueda adding in "certainty" to the list of what needs to be seen.