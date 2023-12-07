Bank of Japan Governor Ueda (bolding is mine):
- Japan's economy to continue recovering moderately, supported mainly by accommodative financial conditions and effects of economic stimulus measures
- Uncertainty over japan's economy extremely high
- Closely watching the impact of financial, forex markets on the Japanese economy, prices
- Will patiently continue monetary easing under YCC to support economic activity, cycle of wage growth
- We have not yet reached a situation in which we can achieve price target sustainably and stably and with sufficient certainty
more to come
"Sustainable" & "stable" in regards to hitting the inflation target we've heard over and over again from Bank of Japan officials. Ueda adding in "certainty" to the list of what needs to be seen.