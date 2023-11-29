Seiji Adachi is a Member of the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan.

His comments are mixed but he is not expressing any rush to exit easy policy.

Japan yet to see positive wage-inflation cycle become embedded enough

Appropriate to patiently maintain easy policy

If needed BOJ will take additional easing steps

Steps BOJ took in October to make YCC flexible not aimed at laying the groundwork for policy normalisation

Japan's inflation expectations heightening moderately

See risk to Japan's inflation outlook skewed to upside