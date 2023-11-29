Seiji Adachi is a Member of the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan.

His comments are mixed but he is not expressing any rush to exit easy policy.

  • Japan yet to see positive wage-inflation cycle become embedded enough
  • Appropriate to patiently maintain easy policy
  • If needed BOJ will take additional easing steps
  • Steps BOJ took in October to make YCC flexible not aimed at laying the groundwork for policy normalisation
  • Japan's inflation expectations heightening moderately
  • See risk to Japan's inflation outlook skewed to upside
  • Companies starting to shed deflationary price-setting practices
  • Hard to predict now whether wage hikes will continue next fiscal year
  • Given high uncertainty over global economic outlook, there is risk japan's inflation, wages face downward pressure
  • If positive wage-inflation cycle strengthens, that could further push up prices
