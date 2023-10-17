The report says that the price outlook for the fiscal year 2023 is being considered to be revised higher to closer to 3%. Meanwhile, the Japanese central bank is said to discuss raising the price outlook for the fiscal year 2024 to 2% or above but to keep the outlook for the fiscal year 2025 at around 1.6%.

The yen is catching a bit of whipsaw on the headlines but this isn't anything new. It just confirms the story from last week here: BOJ mulls raising FY 2023/24 core CPI target to ~3% from 2.5% forecast in July - report