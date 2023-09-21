ING with an 'in a nutshell' preview of the Bank of Japan statement due on Friday, 22 September 2023:

the BoJ is likely to stay pat

could however probably send a subtle hawkish message to the market after higher-than-expected inflation and a weak JPY, combined with rising global oil prices, pushed inflation up further.

I agree, while it seems unlikely that Bank of Japan Governor Ueda will pull the trigger on a policy tighten ing some sort of less dovish messaging from him would be welcomed by markets.

The BOJ don't schedule a specific time for its statement. Expect it in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window. This is 10.30 to 11.30 pm US Eastern time.