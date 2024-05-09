Reuters recap of the Bank of Japan 'Summary of Opinions' for the April 25-26 meeting:

Bank of Japan board members turned overwhelmingly hawkish at their April policy meeting with many calling for steady interest rates hikes to forestall risks of an inflation overshoot

"If underlying inflation continues to deviate upward from the baseline scenario against the backdrop of a weaker yen, it is quite possible that the pace of monetary policy normalisation will accelerate," one member was quoted as saying.

USD/JPY dipped after the Summary, hitting lows under 155.20 very briefly before coming back to make a fresh session high around 155.70. The caveat to the hawkishness at the BOJ is the "if" inflation continues. Wage rises are yet to kick in, so there is a better prospect for inflation to rise than there has been for many years.