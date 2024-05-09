Reuters recap of the Bank of Japan 'Summary of Opinions' for the April 25-26 meeting:
- Bank of Japan board members turned overwhelmingly hawkish at their April policy meeting with many calling for steady interest rates hikes to forestall risks of an inflation overshoot
- "If underlying inflation continues to deviate upward from the baseline scenario against the backdrop of a weaker yen, it is quite possible that the pace of monetary policy normalisation will accelerate," one member was quoted as saying.
USD/JPY dipped after the Summary, hitting lows under 155.20 very briefly before coming back to make a fresh session high around 155.70. The caveat to the hawkishness at the BOJ is the "if" inflation continues. Wage rises are yet to kick in, so there is a better prospect for inflation to rise than there has been for many years.