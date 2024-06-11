- 20 of 32 (~63%) economists project the BOJ would make a decision on bond buying
- 5 of 32 (~16%) economists project the BOJ would decide in July instead
- 3 of 32 (~9%) economists project the BOJ would decide in September instead
- 49 of 53 (~92%) economists anticipate that the BOJ would hike rates to at least 0.20% by year-end
- 27 of 55 economists see the BOJ hiking next in Q3 2024
- 26 of 31 economists expect Japanese authorities to keep intervening to support the yen currency
The headline decision is one that Ueda has already hinted at last week here. So, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise. As for the final point, the majority of economists continue to expect yen-tervention at around 160 in USD/JPY.