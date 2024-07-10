Reuters citing unnamed sources on what to expect from the Bank of Japan at its meeting this month

will likely trim this year's economic growth forecast

project inflation will stay around its 2% target in coming years

will likely make no big changes to its fiscal 2025 and 2026 GDP forecasts, and stick to its view that the economy remains on track for a moderate recovery

Reuters add:

keeping alive the chance of an interest rate hike this month

---

The BoJ bank will release fresh quarterly growth and price forecasts at its July 30/31 meeting.