Reuters citing unnamed sources on what to expect from the Bank of Japan at its meeting this month

  • will likely trim this year's economic growth forecast
  • project inflation will stay around its 2% target in coming years
  • will likely make no big changes to its fiscal 2025 and 2026 GDP forecasts, and stick to its view that the economy remains on track for a moderate recovery

Reuters add:

  • keeping alive the chance of an interest rate hike this month

The BoJ bank will release fresh quarterly growth and price forecasts at its July 30/31 meeting.

The Bank of Japan meeting is on Wednesday and Thursday.