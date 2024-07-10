Reuters citing unnamed sources on what to expect from the Bank of Japan at its meeting this month
- will likely trim this year's economic growth forecast
- project inflation will stay around its 2% target in coming years
- will likely make no big changes to its fiscal 2025 and 2026 GDP forecasts, and stick to its view that the economy remains on track for a moderate recovery
Reuters add:
- keeping alive the chance of an interest rate hike this month
The BoJ bank will release fresh quarterly growth and price forecasts at its July 30/31 meeting.