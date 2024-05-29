If current FX moves persist, that will certainly have impact on economy, prices

We will of course respond with monetary policy if those moves are material

Can't say now whether yen moves would affect economy, prices though

No strong view on whether BOJ bond buying reduction should come sooner or later

BOJ needs a long time in deciding what to do with ETF holdings

He talks up a big game only to say that he can't be sure of the extent of the impact on the yen volatility on the economy and price outlook. Geez. Besides that, the rest are just some token remarks.