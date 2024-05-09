Commonwealth Bank of Australia forecast for AUD/USD at the end of 2024 is 0.69, down from 0.71 previously.

March 2025 forecast is 0.71, from 0.73 previously.

CBA cite the interest rate gap, high U.S. bond yields supporting the USD while the Fed remains wary of high inflation and thus of rate cuts:

"One obstacle to large gains in AUD/USD is the large negative interest rate differential between Australia and the U.S."

AUD is well past cyclical lows, though, and the "next big move in AUD/USD will be up rather than down."

China economic revival, and more broadly economic bounce globally, will support AUD

CBA make particular mention of a key risk to their forecast: