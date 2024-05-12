Data from China on credit in April, via Bloomberg Economics (gated), shows it shrank for the first time

government bond sales slowed, more government bonds were repaid than sold in the month

loan expansion was worse than expected in a sign of weak demand

Aggregate financing is a broad measure of credit. It fell by almost 200 billion yuan in April from March

the first time the measure has declined since comparable data began in 2017

looking back further, using a smaller data set that excludes things like government funding, it was the first decrease since October 2005

financing from shadow banking (activities outside the formal banking system) also fell

- also recorded a drop, weighing on overall credit.

Financial institutions offered 731 billion yuan

lower thann projected 916 bn

Growth rate of outstanding loans edged down to 9.1% y/y, from 9.2% in March

