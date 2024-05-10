That is if additional evidence received by then confirmed the medium-term inflation outlook embedded in the March projections

A few members felt sufficiently confident that the three elements of the reaction function gave grounds for a reduction in the policy rates already at the present meeting

The risk of undershooting the inflation target and eventually having to pay too high a price in terms of declining activity was now seen as being at least as high as the risk of acting too early and overshooting the target

Broad consensus to wait until the next monetary policy meeting to see further evidence of, and gain sufficient confidence in, a timely and sustained return of inflation to target

Members stressed the value of waiting until June for further evidence confirming, or indicating a change to, the outlook

Members stressed that maintaining a data-dependent approach with full optionality at every meeting was warranted

Data dependence meant not overly focusing on one data point, as the path many indicators took was likely to be bumpy

Members felt that markets had understood the ECB’s communication and reaction function and were prepared for the possibility of a rate cut at the June meeting

Full accounts

The most important takeaway from all this is the final bullet point. That being the ECB is prepared for a June rate cut and that they are comfortable with the idea that markets are also prepared for that. 'Nuff said.