Path to 2% inflation won't be entirely smooth.

Made major progress, but inflation fight is not over

Rates to remain restrictive for as long as necessary.

ECB still needs vigilance or commitment, perseverance.

Still a long way to go until inflation defeated.

The ECB cut rates yesterday, with one dissenter, but since then there seems to be more regret than acknowledgment of their actions. If so many are against the cut, why did they vote for it?