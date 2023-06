An ECB's sources comment is being reported on Reuters saying:

Policymakers see little chance of a pause in rate hike's in July or September as inflation remains stubbornly high.

Not a big surprise here.

The EURUSD remains above its 100 and 200-hour moving average is below. The 100-hour moving average at 1.0934. The 200-hour moving average is at 1.0929. The US session level reached 1.09417.