ECB Lagarde 062024
  • At each and every step of the way when we decide to move, we have halved inflation
  • In October 2022, we were at peak inflation i.e. double-digit inflation
  • In September 2023, we were at 5.2% inflation
  • And today, we are at 2.6% inflation
  • Policy decision and data releases are not perfectly synchronised
  • Cannot say until much later in the summer if ECB will do something then or at another point in time
  • We need more data to constantly confirm disinflationary path

When asked about the rate cuts priced in by markets, Lagarde only had this to say: "Markets do what markets have to do, and we do what we have to do."

The rates pricing hasn't really shifted by much following the decision. Traders were pricing in ~64 bps of rate cuts for this year, including today, and that is now seen at ~36 bps for the remainder of the year i.e ~61 bps in total.

  • Can not confirm that dialing back process is underway.
  • Were more restrictive in real terms and back in September
  • There will be other bumps on the road. Some bumps can be anticipated, like base effects
  • Not confident about magnitude of bumps
  • Wages matter enormously
  • We will still be looking at a multitude of data
  • Wages are important when it comes to services and we know that services is an important item in the inflation index
  • What is at the root of the services price is his predominantly wages.
  • There is a divergence of wages in countries.
  • We have to assume that wages will continue to be elevated, but are seeing wages on a declining path..
  • Wage tracker remains elevated, but when we look at the flows, we are seeing a decline more recently.
  • Decision almost unanimous part from one governor.
  • Can not commit to deciding rates only at projection round meetings
  • We have more data at projection round meetings
  • We take the fight against inflation extremely seriously
  • Our objective is to bring inflation back to 2% in the medium-term.
  • Let there be no doubt in our determination to tame inflation and bring stability.
  • We are moderating our restrictive stance. It is still restrictive. And we will stay restrictive until we bring inflation to the 2% target.
  • We are far away from the neutral rate now
  • Even if neutral rate has increased, we are far away now.