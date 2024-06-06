At each and every step of the way when we decide to move, we have halved inflation

In October 2022, we were at peak inflation i.e. double-digit inflation

In September 2023, we were at 5.2% inflation

And today, we are at 2.6% inflation

Policy decision and data releases are not perfectly synchronised

Cannot say until much later in the summer if ECB will do something then or at another point in time

We need more data to constantly confirm disinflationary path

When asked about the rate cuts priced in by markets, Lagarde only had this to say: "Markets do what markets have to do, and we do what we have to do."

The rates pricing hasn't really shifted by much following the decision. Traders were pricing in ~64 bps of rate cuts for this year, including today, and that is now seen at ~36 bps for the remainder of the year i.e ~61 bps in total.