- At each and every step of the way when we decide to move, we have halved inflation
- In October 2022, we were at peak inflation i.e. double-digit inflation
- In September 2023, we were at 5.2% inflation
- And today, we are at 2.6% inflation
- Policy decision and data releases are not perfectly synchronised
- Cannot say until much later in the summer if ECB will do something then or at another point in time
- We need more data to constantly confirm disinflationary path
When asked about the rate cuts priced in by markets, Lagarde only had this to say: "Markets do what markets have to do, and we do what we have to do."
The rates pricing hasn't really shifted by much following the decision. Traders were pricing in ~64 bps of rate cuts for this year, including today, and that is now seen at ~36 bps for the remainder of the year i.e ~61 bps in total.
- We will need more data to constantly confirm disinflationary path
- Can not confirm that dialing back process is underway.
- Were more restrictive in real terms and back in September
- There will be other bumps on the road. Some bumps can be anticipated, like base effects
- Not confident about magnitude of bumps
- Wages matter enormously
- We will still be looking at a multitude of data
- Wages are important when it comes to services and we know that services is an important item in the inflation index
- What is at the root of the services price is his predominantly wages.
- There is a divergence of wages in countries.
- We have to assume that wages will continue to be elevated, but are seeing wages on a declining path..
- Wage tracker remains elevated, but when we look at the flows, we are seeing a decline more recently.
- Decision almost unanimous part from one governor.
- Can not commit to deciding rates only at projection round meetings
- We have more data at projection round meetings
- We take the fight against inflation extremely seriously
- Our objective is to bring inflation back to 2% in the medium-term.
- Let there be no doubt in our determination to tame inflation and bring stability.
- We are moderating our restrictive stance. It is still restrictive. And we will stay restrictive until we bring inflation to the 2% target.
- We are far away from the neutral rate now
- Even if neutral rate has increased, we are far away now.