- ECB is not in a panic mode
- We are clearly now at a turning point
- ECB approach to policy is "perfectly on time", not behind the curve
- We remain data dependent, closely watching wages and inflation expectations
- ECB is turning its back on negative interest rates, moving towards positive territory by end of Q3
- "Out of negative rates" could mean at zero or above zero
- Recovering services activity going into summer will be a counter-force to factors dragging down the economy
- Gradualism is the way to go if inflation expectations are well-anchored
- If there is a surge in demand, then don't have to be as gradual
- But does not think we are in a situation where a demand surge is present
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW