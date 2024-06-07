- The future inflation outlook remains uncertain
Expect this to carry on to the July meeting as well. That being said, it does not rule out another rate cut in September next at the earliest. It all depends on the data in the next few months.
Expect this to carry on to the July meeting as well. That being said, it does not rule out another rate cut in September next at the earliest. It all depends on the data in the next few months.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read