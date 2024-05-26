There is not a lot on the economic calendar in Asia today except for a couple of speakers from the Bank of Japan:

0005 GMT / 2005 US Eastern time (Sunday evening)

Opening remarks by Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda at the 2024 BOJ-IMES Conference Hosted by the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies

Followed by a Keynote speech by Deputy governor of the Bank of Japan Shinichi Uchida at that conference

Ueda dropped a few remarks over the weekend:

Yep, a nearly empty calendar, followed by a UK and US holiday!