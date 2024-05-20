Fed Gov. Philip Jefferson

Policy rate is in restrictive territory.

We continue to see labor market come into better balance and inflation decline, though nowhere near as quickly as would have liked

Will assess incoming data, evolving outlook, balance of risks to set appropriate stands of policy rate.

US economy growing at solid pace, labor market remains solid.

Expect consumer spending growth to slow later this year.

Too early to tell if recent slowdown in disinflationary process will be long-lasting.

April's better inflation reading is encouraging.

Fed staff estimates core PCe prices rose at annual 4.1% in first four months of 2024 with 12 month change at 2.75%.

Long-term inflation expectations show Americans believe Fed will make good on 2% inflation goal.

Restrictive monetary policy has weighed on housing market.

Market rates take a long time to pass through to PCE Housing services prices.

Large increase in market rents during pandemic may keep housing services inflation elevated for a while.

Comments from Fed Gov. Jefferson are cautionary (like other Fed officials)

After Jefferson's comments, yields remain higher on the day but off their highest levels:

2-year yield 4.837%, +1.2 basis points.

5-year 4.462%, +2.3 basis points

10 year yield 4.445%, +2.5 basis points

30-year yield 4.586%, +2.5 basis points

US stocks remain higher led by the NASDAQ Index up 0.66%.All of the three major indices are on pace for a record close today.