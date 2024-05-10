Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic
  • I still have that belief that we can lower rates this year
  • We're hearing from pretty much everyone that pricing power is pretty much at its limit
  • That should help with further progress on the inflation front
  • We are still seeing robust job growth
  • It may take a while for labour market conditions to ebb further
  • Still sees a single 25 bps rate cut as being likely for this year
  • Thinking less of the extent of rate cuts but more on getting the timing right to start the cycle

It's still about the timing at the moment with markets favouring a September move. I'd take his comment on there being one rate cut only with a pinch of salt. If the Fed gets going in at any point besides December, we could easily see them go for another as long as the same conditions hold.