I still have that belief that we can lower rates this year

We're hearing from pretty much everyone that pricing power is pretty much at its limit

That should help with further progress on the inflation front

We are still seeing robust job growth

It may take a while for labour market conditions to ebb further

Still sees a single 25 bps rate cut as being likely for this year

Thinking less of the extent of rate cuts but more on getting the timing right to start the cycle

It's still about the timing at the moment with markets favouring a September move. I'd take his comment on there being one rate cut only with a pinch of salt. If the Fed gets going in at any point besides December, we could easily see them go for another as long as the same conditions hold.