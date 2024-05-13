Be on the lookout for comments on the economy and /or policy from these two. The current FOMC talking point is to hold rates where they are for longer while officials await progress to show up on further moving inflation towards target. this week will bring the latest CPI report:
- Weekly Market Outlook (13-17 May)
- Newsquawk Week Ahead: Highlights include US CPI, US Retail Sales, UK and Australian Jobs
1300 GMT / 0900 US Eastern time:
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair Philip Jefferson participate in discussion before the Central Bank Communications: Theory and Practice Conference hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland