Musalem's event is going to be of interest to traders,
1530 GMT / 1130 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic
- participates in a discussion on economic inclusion before the National Credit Union Administration Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Summit
1700 GMT / 1300 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem
- participates in fireside chat on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the Little Rock Regional Chamber's Power Up Little Rock event