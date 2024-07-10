Musalem's event is going to be of interest to traders,

1530 GMT / 1130 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic

participates in a discussion on economic inclusion before the National Credit Union Administration Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Summit

1700 GMT / 1300 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem

participates in fireside chat on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the Little Rock Regional Chamber's Power Up Little Rock event