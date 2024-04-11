We'll be getting responses to the sticky high inflation data from this lot today, or at least from some of them.

times are GMT / US Eastern time

1245 / 0845 Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York 2024 Member Symposium

1400 / 1000 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the National Council of Textile Organizational Annual Meeting

1600 / 1200 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins speaks on the economy before an Economic Club of New York hybrid event

1730 / 1330 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on "Leadership in Financial Services" before the Urban Financial Services Coalition 50th Anniversary Celebration

FOMC voters for 2024