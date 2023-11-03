The Fed blackout is over, so here we go with the talking heads.

The labor market is in better balance now

Fed has more data to see before next rate decision, I won't prejudice it

Fed is focused on seeing inflation come down

I'd like to think that markets are respond to data

There's some evidence price setters see declining power, but many still have it

Really pleased by recent productivity data

Good chance consumer economics are in a good place

Office and older office real estate is under pressure

Rate cuts are still a way off in my mind

Says he doesn't know if Fed has reached peak of hike cycle