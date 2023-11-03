Fed Thomas Barkin

The Fed blackout is over, so here we go with the talking heads.

  • The labor market is in better balance now
  • Fed has more data to see before next rate decision, I won't prejudice it
  • Fed is focused on seeing inflation come down
  • I'd like to think that markets are respond to data
  • There's some evidence price setters see declining power, but many still have it
  • Really pleased by recent productivity data
  • Good chance consumer economics are in a good place
  • Office and older office real estate is under pressure
  • Rate cuts are still a way off in my mind
  • Says he doesn't know if Fed has reached peak of hike cycle