Fed's Barkin

Consumer spending and economic strength make it possible US economy could re-accelerate before inflation cools

If inflation remains high and demand gives 'no signal' it is likely to drop, that would require tighter mon pol

Recent moves in bond yields not a sign of 'inappropriate' market tightening, likely a response to strong economic data

Barkin has no idea what's going on bonds either. In any case, there's a hawkish bent to these comments and the S&P 500 is at the lows of the day.