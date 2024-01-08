Federal Reserve Governor Bowman is speaking at the South Carolina Bankers Association 2024 Community Bankers Conference:

Inflation could fall further with policy rate held steady for some time

Current policy stance appears sufficiently restrictive

It will eventually become appropriate to lower Fed’s policy rate, should inflation fall closer to 2%

Labor market supply and demand coming into better balance

Upside inflation risks remain, including geopolitical and easing financial conditions

I will remain cautious in my approach to considering changes to Fed policy rate

Remain willing to raise policy rate at a future Fed meeting, should inflation progress stall or reverse

Climate guidance from banking regulators diverts resources from core financial risks

Bowman tends to lean towards the more hawkish end of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) spectrum. Her remarks here are tending balanced to dovish, no?