Fed's Collins

Too soon to say if inflation is retreating to 2%

Appropriate for US central bank to remain patient on mon pol

Remains 'realistic optimist' on economy and mon pol

Recent inflation data has been encouraging

Economy has been remarkably resilient

Restoring price stability may take more time than thought

Inflation is still stubbornly above target

This isn't dovish. We're still a ways away from the Fed hike. It's increasingly clear to me that the Fed is going to fall behind the curve. They will start to cut but it's a long ways from 5.25-5.50% and something that is going to lift the economy.