Fed's Collins
  • Too soon to say if inflation is retreating to 2%
  • Appropriate for US central bank to remain patient on mon pol
  • Remains 'realistic optimist' on economy and mon pol
  • Recent inflation data has been encouraging
  • Economy has been remarkably resilient
  • Restoring price stability may take more time than thought
  • Inflation is still stubbornly above target

This isn't dovish. We're still a ways away from the Fed hike. It's increasingly clear to me that the Fed is going to fall behind the curve. They will start to cut but it's a long ways from 5.25-5.50% and something that is going to lift the economy.