Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook

speaking on "Global Inflation and Monetary Policy Challenges" before the 2024 Australian Conference of Economists

Cook (info via Reuters):

"My baseline forecast...is that inflation will continue to move toward target over time, without much further rise in unemployment,"

soft landings are "more likely when policy easing began with inflation already close to target and when there was a relatively firm growth backdrop"

"In the U.S., what I have seen so far appears to be consistent with a soft landing: Inflation has fallen significantly from its peak, and the labor market has gradually cooled but remains strong."

As a Governor of the Bank Cook has a vote at every Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

The Fed next meets on July 30-31. On hold is expected, with the chance of a September rate cut firming up. Not everyone agrees: