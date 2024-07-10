Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook
- speaking on "Global Inflation and Monetary Policy Challenges" before the 2024 Australian Conference of Economists
Cook (info via Reuters):
- "My baseline forecast...is that inflation will continue to move toward target over time, without much further rise in unemployment,"
- soft landings are "more likely when policy easing began with inflation already close to target and when there was a relatively firm growth backdrop"
- "In the U.S., what I have seen so far appears to be consistent with a soft landing: Inflation has fallen significantly from its peak, and the labor market has gradually cooled but remains strong."
As a Governor of the Bank Cook has a vote at every Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
--
The Fed next meets on July 30-31. On hold is expected, with the chance of a September rate cut firming up. Not everyone agrees: