Fed's Goolsbee

Goods price inflation is back to normal and surprising progress on services inflation too

Says they need to see more progress on housing inflation

When the unemployment rate goes up, it tends to go up rapidly; we haven't had that

We're coming into 2024 in a much better place than we came into 2023

The market should be focusing on economic data

"We are definitely not off the Golden Path"

The Fed is not facing an imminent threat from the labor market

If inflation progress reverses, it could merit a rate hike

The comment on services inflation is one that I haven't heard before but overall, there's a clear message here:

"If we continue making strides against inflation, we must reflect that in our policy rates," he said.

That's a conditional call to cut.