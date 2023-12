Fed's Goolsbee

We are on track to 2% inflation

Housing inflation is what I'm watching, if it comes down to 2%, then we will be on the right path

Labor market is very strong

If shocks come, we'll figure it out

Asked about what he sees as the biggest risk to the US economy in the coming year, says a 'meltdown' in China

Goolsbee sounds like it won't be long before he starts pushing for rate cuts.