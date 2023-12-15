Fed's Goolsbee

it's important to “be aware that historically when the unemployment rate starts going up, it doesn't just gradually drift up. It tends to go up rapidly.”

Did not rule out the possibility of Fed cutting rates in March

Expects rates to be lower next year compared to now, though not significantly

With inflation fall to 2% target, it could be appropriate to be more mindful of risk that unemployment rises

This is a topic I've written about before and is very well known in the fixed income market.

This comment appears to have been made at a WSJ event but few headlines are trickling out. This is dovish stuff.