Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker:

Says he supported the steady interest rate stance at latest FOMC meeting

Fed will stay higher for longer, no sign of near-term rate cuts

Now is a time to take stock of past rate hikes’ impact

Next Fed rate choice "could go either way" depending on the data

Labor market is moving into a better balance

Unemployment rate to rise to 4.5% in 2024 before falling

Confident consumers will help achieve a soft landing

Unclear yet whether consumers have expended spending power

No recession seen, but growth is likely to cool off

Inflation steadily falling, to hit 3% in 2024, 2% after

Headlines via Reuters.

Harker tends to be towards the less hawkish end of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) spectrum. He's in the 'higher for long' camp but isn't pushing for further hikes unless the data support.