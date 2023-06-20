Federal Reserve
Federal Reserve
The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the
The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the
Read this Term nominees comments. The statements come from prepared remarks for Senate confirmation hearing.
Jefferson is facing confirmation as Fed Vice Chair:
Cook weighing in also:
-
Focused on inflation until the job is done
- The American economy is at a critical juncture
- Has consistently
supported fed work to lower inflation