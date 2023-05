Not seeing evidence that banking stress is doing Fed's job on inflation

Fed has to keep going in battle against inflation

Services inflation seems "pretty darn entrenched"

It may be that we have to go north of 6% but that isn't clear yet

There seems to be some differing opinions at the Fed currently but the remark on 6% rates is certainly reflective of more hawkish sentiment than what markets are thinking right now. USD/JPY is at the highs for the day now at 138.09 currently.