Dallas Fed President Lorrie Logan and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman delivered opening remarks before a Fed Listens event. We will monitor for further comments from them in the coming hour but generally Fed Listens events are duds in terms of market moving headlines.
Logan:
- Watching if economy evolves as forecast and for any clear change in underlying factors
- Inflation has been much to high
Bowman:
- Fed is focused on lowering inflation
Fed pricing is 88% for the May 3 meeting but beyond that is when it starts to get interesting.