Dallas Fed President Lorrie Logan and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman delivered opening remarks before a Fed Listens event. We will monitor for further comments from them in the coming hour but generally Fed Listens events are duds in terms of market moving headlines.

Logan:

Watching if economy evolves as forecast and for any clear change in underlying factors

Inflation has been much to high

Bowman:

Fed is focused on lowering inflation

Fed pricing is 88% for the May 3 meeting but beyond that is when it starts to get interesting.