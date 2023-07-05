Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams. As head of the NY Fed Williams has a permanent vote on the FOMC, and indeed is its vice-chair.

Williams is participating in a moderated discussion before the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Central Bank Research Association (CEBRA).

Headlines via Reuters:

I’m not content with where inflation is right now

Fighting inflation remains Fed’s main job

Sees progress on inflation but price pressures still too high

Pandemic factors driving inflation have eased

Economy still has strong demand for labor

‘A bit of a surprise” to see resilience of housing market

Economy has handled rate hikes ‘reasonably well’

Surprised by the stability of natural rate level

Williams giving indications that the FOMC has not finished hiking yet. The committee meet later this month and a 25bp rate hike is getting pencilled in for now, awaiting more data in the weeks ahead though. Starting with jobs data this coming Friday then CPI on the 12th.

