UBS preview the December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting coming up on the 12th and 13th.

UBS says that the December Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) that'll be issued alongside the Statement is likely to project at least one rate cut in 2024 and more likely two. The market has become gung-ho on FOMC rate cuts ahead (again) but UBS expect the Committee to be a little restrained.