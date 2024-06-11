Ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement and Federal Reserve Chair Powell's press conference due on Wednesday, 12 June 2024
- at 1400 and 1430 US Eastern time respectively (1800 and 1830 GMT)
are US CPI data for May 2024.
- due at 0830 US Eastern time (1230 GMT)
Fed 'insider' at the Wall Street Journal Nick Timiaraos has summarised expectations from major investment banks and says
- Inflation forecasters (the ones who sweat the second and sometimes third decimal place) see the core CPI posting roughly a similar increase in May as in April
Timiraos via Twitter: