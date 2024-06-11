Ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement and Federal Reserve Chair Powell's press conference due on Wednesday, 12 June 2024

at 1400 and 1430 US Eastern time respectively (1800 and 1830 GMT)

are US CPI data for May 2024.

due at 0830 US Eastern time (1230 GMT)

Fed 'insider' at the Wall Street Journal Nick Timiaraos has summarised expectations from major investment banks and says

Inflation forecasters (the ones who sweat the second and sometimes third decimal place) see the core CPI posting roughly a similar increase in May as in April

Timiraos via Twitter: