It's a big day for data from the US on Friday, interest centring on the nonfarm payroll numbers (8.30 am US Eastern time, 1230 GMT), followed soon after by the ISM Services PMI (10 am/1400):

Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:

Headline NFP number:

190,000 to 303,000

Unemployment rate:

3.8% to 3.9%

Average hourly earnings m/m:

0.3% to 0.4%

Average hourly earnings y/y:

4.0% to 4.1%

***

For ISM Services the range is 50.5 to 52.5

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: