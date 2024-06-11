HSBC on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting today, Wednesday, 12 June 2024
- Analysts at the bank say there is some hawkish risk around this meeting
- Expect any subsequent rates volatility is unlikely to "spike to levels from last year, let alone from 2022"
- And thus any weakness in risk assets "to be both short-lived and shallow"
- Providng a pretty good tacticalentry point back into risk assets
It's a busy US Wednesday ahead. Ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement and Federal Reserve Chair Powell's press conference due on Wednesday, 12 June 2024
- at 1400 and 1430 US Eastern time respectively (1800 and 1830 GMT)
are US CPI data for May 2024.
- due at 0830 US Eastern time (1230 GMT)