HSBC on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting today, Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Analysts at the bank say there is some hawkish risk around this meeting

Expect any subsequent rates volatility is unlikely to "spike to levels from last year, let alone from 2022"

And thus any weakness in risk assets "to be both short-lived and shallow"

Providng a pretty good tacticalentry point back into risk assets

It's a busy US Wednesday ahead. Ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement and Federal Reserve Chair Powell's press conference due on Wednesday, 12 June 2024

at 1400 and 1430 US Eastern time respectively (1800 and 1830 GMT)

are US CPI data for May 2024.

due at 0830 US Eastern time (1230 GMT)