Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee spoke in an interview late on Friday in an interview on US National Public Radio.

Goolsbee tends towards the less hawkish of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) spectrum. His comments were not overtly dovish, he leaned towards further rate hikes and data dependence. Remarks:

More specifically on the FOMC on-hold rate decisions at the June meeting last week:

  • “I think of it as a reconnaissance mission, pausing now to go scope it out before charging up the hill another time,”

NPR have provided the full transcript of the interview here if you are interested.

Feds Austan D Goolsbee meme
Goolsbee