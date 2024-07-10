For some context, the BOJ held discussions with bond market participants over the last two days before announcing their official decision on tapering later this month. It is being reported that many private banks called for the Japanese central bank to halve its monthly purchases by around 2026.

While there was apparently a varying amount of views put forth, there was many who argued for the BOJ to trim their monthly bond buying to around ¥3 trillion two years from now.

Meanwhile, an added source also reveals that the BOJ is likely imagining a scenario where it tapers its bond buying to around ¥2 trillion by March 2026.

All of this fits with the idea that the tapering process is going to be a more gradual one, even if the BOJ decides with a larger amount to begin with at its upcoming meeting on 31 July.