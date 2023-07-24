Japan govt spokesperson:
- hope BOJ coordinate with govt on economic policy, take steps based on understanding agreed upon between govt-BOJ joint statement
- we will do our utmost to ensure japan achieves positive wage, inflation cycle
- specific monetary policy up to BOJ to decide
- when excluding one-off factors from govt utility subsidies, govt expects Japan's consumer inflation to move around 1.5% in fiscal 2024
On Friday we had CPI data from Japan showing all 3 main measures remain above the BOJ 2% target:
The government spokesman here is on board with the 'transitory' opinion.