Goldman Sachs Asset management had a more wrody assessement:

The rates market needs to seriously consider the likelihood of higher-for-longer at minimum lasting through the Summer and potentially through the end of the year.

This number did not eclipse the Fed's confidence, it did, however, cast a shadow on it.

Bank of America meanwhile are sticking with the call for a June rate cut but do warn:

we think that unfavorable base effects on inflation in the second half of this year mean that the Fed could be forced to delay the start of any easing cycle to December of this year or March of next year

The meeting dates past, and ahead for this year.